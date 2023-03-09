Bent Water Brewing Releases Annual Pink Boots Beer, Jill of All Trades

LYNN, Mass.— Bent Water Brewing Company, the award-winning craft brewery from Lynn, Massachusetts, announced that it will be releasing its annual Pink Boots beer, Jill of All Trades, an American Pale Ale.

The Pink Boots Society exists to assist, inspire, and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry through education. Bent Water has long supported the Society’s mission and has partaken in the annual Pink Boots collaboration brew day for years. In the past, Bent Water has brewed a different beer each year using the Pink Boots 2023 hop blend. This will be the second annual release of Jill of All Trades, making the release particularly memorable for the brewery.

“Historically we’ve brewed a different beer for our Pink Boots collaboration every year, featuring a range of different styles and stories,” said Zoe Murray, Head of Digital Marketing and Events Strategy, Bent Water Brewing. “But we think with Jill we’ve hit the perfect balance: a really good story and an even better beer. The added benefit is that the consistency of the label, story, and the base beer is that it helps get more recognition for Pink Boots, who we’ve supported for years.”

Jill of All Trades pays homage to an accomplished woman from the brewery’s home city of Lynn, Massachusetts: a nod to Marion Cowan, a scientist, politician, and business owner. Wearing many hats over her career, Marion was truly a Jill of All Trades.

The beer itself has the same cracker, biscuity malt base as last year’s version of Jill, but with a more pronounced bitterness. The brew is full of lemon zest and orange pith, with a crisp, refreshing finish that carries a dry floral character. It will be available in the Bent Water Brewing taproom in Lynn and in the market starting this week.

