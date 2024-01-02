Belching Beaver Celebrates the Return of The Parker 400 With Custom-Branded Beer

The Parker 400 is proud to announce its new custom branded beer with Southern California’s independent brewing powerhouse Belching Beaver. Known for its Peanut Butter Milk Stout and Deftones Phantom Bride IPA, Belching Beaver will serve as the “Official Craft Beer of The Parker 400” and will be offering a custom branded limited “Parker 400” beer available onsite at The Parker 400 on January 11th during The Parker 400 Off-Road festival downtown Parker, AZ all day as well as select stores in the Parker Area. The collectible can features custom vintage-style artwork as an homage to The Parker 400’s fifty years of off-road racing history.

“Belching Beaver is a part of off-road culture now that they have created a custom beer for The Mint 400 and California 300, and now the Parker 400. This is the perfect beer to celebrate the 50th anniversary with! The best beer in your life is the one you have after crossing the finish line at an off-road race! It’s part of our culture, for the past 50+ years, it has been a tradition at most off-road races. Now we have official Parker 400 finish-line beers! Together with Tom Vogel, one of the founders and avid off-road enthusiast, we chose Beav Light because it is a crisp, clean, and refreshing lager made from the finest ingredients that you can drink all day on the river or in the dirt. We will be handing these to the finishers as they cross the line!” stated Unlimited Off-Road Racing CEO Matt Martelli.

“I have a house on the river and love coming and off-roading here. We know there are a lot of craft beer enthusiasts who off-road and just want good quality American beer. We have a variety of styles of beer from lighter lagers and seltzers to our IPAs and Stouts, there is something for everyone. Honestly, I am just excited to get my UTV out and be able to check out the course during the Poker Run. Looking forward to seeing everybody out there having a good time!” commented Belching Beaver founder and CEO Tom Vogel.

About The Parker 400

The Parker 400, is a celebrated titan in off-road racing, known for its demanding Arizona landscape and storied tradition. Hosting over 40,000 fans and more than 300 competing teams from around the globe each January, it’s a highlight of the off-road racing calendar. This historic event, which is part of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing schedule, begins with a captivating vehicle showcase in downtown Parker, setting the stage for two days of high-octane racing over a challenging 400-mile course. The Parker 400 is more than a race; it’s a festival that embodies the off-road spirit, featuring live entertainment and fan activities. With live streaming that reaches over half a million viewers worldwide, the event offers an unparalleled spectacle of endurance and skill, cementing its status as a must-attend event for off-road aficionados. Under the guidance of the Martelli Brothers, the Parker 400 continues to honor the legacy of off-road racing, celebrating the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert and the tenacity of racers who tackle its terrain.

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make beer for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it!

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.

For More Information:

https://offroadracer.com/belching-beaver-celebrates-the-return-of-the-parker-400-with-custom-branded-beer/