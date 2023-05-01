Beer Thug Brewing and Los Barbones Cerveceria Team Up with Las Voces Del Rancho to Release Los Dos Amigos Mexican Dark Lager

BELL, Calif.— Beer Thug Brewing and Los Barbones Cerveceria have announced a special collaboration beer release in partnership with local Regional Mexican music stars Las Voces Del Rancho. The two breweries have partnered to create a new beer called Los Dos Amigos Mexican Dark Lager.

With craft beer growing in Latino communities, a decision was made to work with other local talent that had roots in the City of Bell, where Beer Thug Brewing operates. Alfredo Rocha, founder of Los Barbones Cerveceria, and members of Las Voces Del Rancho, all grew up in the city of Bell. The can art designer, Tetris, founded the SELA Art Center in Bell, is also a life-long Bell resident. All parties wanted to provide something good for the community. Read on for more details.

“We were happy to work with Beer Thug Brewing and Los Barbones Cerveceria to create a dope a** beer that truly represents the spirit of collaboration and loyalty to where we come from,” said Las Voces Del Rancho primera voz, Mariano Fernandez. “We can’t wait to celebrate with our fans and share this beer with them at the launch party,” commented segunda voz, Edgar Rodriguez.

The two breweries will host a launch party on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Beer Thug Brewing. The event will feature live music from Las Voces Del Rancho, guest performances, food, and of course, plenty of Los Dos Amigos Mexican Dark Lager. Los Dos Amigos will be available on tap and in cans (for to-go purchases) at Beer Thug Brewing. Doors open at 3pm. Release Party starts at 6pm.

Los Dos Amigos is a bold and flavorful Munich Dunkel that was brewed with high-quality ingredients and Latino-inspired craftsmanship. This beer is perfect for any beer enthusiast who enjoys a smooth, dark lager with a rich, malty flavor.

“Collaborating with Beer Thug Brewing and Las Voces Del Rancho has been a dope experience,” said Los Barbones Cerveceria founder, Alfredo Rocha. “It was cool to chill with them to bring together a project that shared our passion for corridos and beer!”

“We are excited to work with Los Barbones Cerveceria and Las Voces Del Rancho to bring the Bell Community together,” said Beer Thug Brewing founder, Edgar Preciado. “We definitely feel this will be a hit amongst our consumers and fans.”

All of the parties involved are committed to supporting their local community. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the beer will help start funding the Voces Del Rancho Music Scholarship at Bell High School.

For More Information:

https://www.beerthugbrew.com