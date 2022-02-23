Beavertown Brewery’s Low-Cal Hazy Pale Ale Returns

LONDON, UK – Back by popular demand having successfully landed on earth last year, Beavertown’s first ever hazy low calorie beer is rejoining its specials range just in time for spring approaching, the weather getting warmer and everyone looking forward to enjoying a can in the park with mates. Priced at £2.25 per can – Space-Born available to purchase now via the Beavertown webshop.

As Beavertown’s most talked about special of 2021, Space-Born is already a firm fan favourite. High on haze and filled with flavour, this pale ale boasts a delicious balance of grapefruit, tangerine and tropical fruit, making it the beer to help get into the swing of spring. At 4% ABV and 98 Calories per can, it’s the perfect option for drinkers looking for something on the lighter side without compromising on taste.

Ideal for those after a brew that’s a bit different but with all the out-of-this-world taste you’d expect from a Beavertown beer, Space-Born is a refreshing special that’s perfect for enjoying after work at home or at a picnic with mates. A blend of malt, wheat and oats bound together by London fog yeast, Space-Born delivers a gravity defying soft, light mouthfeel. Juicy, fruity and lower in calories, make sure it’s in your cool bag this spring.

PRICE:

Single Can 330ml RRP £2.25

Case of 24 Space-Born – RRP £50

Case of 24 Galactic Beers – 8 Space-Born, 8 Neck Oil, 8 Nanobot – RRP£45

Space-Born Craft Beer Bundle – RRP £20

https://beavertownbrewery.co.uk