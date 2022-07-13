Beavertown Brewery Celebrates 10 Years

TOTTENHAM, London – Beavertown Brewery is celebrating its 10th birthday by throwing a once-in-a-decade celebration at their Tottenham-based Taproom. With a line up of rocket-fuelled music, out-of-this-world food, galactically good beers (and a couple of surprises), Beavertown’s 10th birthday party is an event beer-lovers cannot miss.

The all-in event ticket, priced at £55 per head includes a main dish from Beavertown’s top notch food menu, unlimited beer poured from the Taproom’s 26 lines and a goodie bag filled with bespoke 10th birthday merch*.

Guests will also be the first to try TWO brand new limited-edition birthday beers – one brewed by Beavertown’s very own founder and CEO, Logan Plant.

Kicking off on Saturday 6th August, beer-lovers can purchase a ticket for one of two sessions; 11 a.m – 4 p.m or the evening slot at 6 p.m. — 11 p.m.Tickets to Beavertown’s 10th Birthday Party can be purchased via the link below.

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/beavertown-turns-10-tickets-380906019157.