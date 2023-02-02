Bay Area Brewers Guild Launches Fundraising for UC Davis Endowment with ‘This Beer Creates Opportunity’

SAN FRANCISCO, California – A limited-edition collaboration beer put out by the Bay Area Brewers Guild will be this year’s Official SF Beer Week Collaboration Release, kick-starting fundraising to help improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the craft beer industry.

Proceeds from the beer’s release, along with other contributions, will be used to establish a dedicated Guild Scholarship Endowment to be facilitated by University of California, Davis Continuing and Professional Education for the purpose of providing access to brewing education courses and brewing certificate programs.

Created by brewers from six local craft breweries, the hazy Double IPA dubbed “This Beer Creates Opportunity” will be poured at all five SF Beer Week Kick Off events. The hoppy, juicy beer will also be a highlight of celebrations from February 10 to 19 at dozens of the craft beer bars, retail outlets and restaurants hosting their own SF Beer Week festivities around the region.

DeVonne Buckingham, Director of Brewing Operations at Drake’s Brewing in San Leandro, hosted the brew day, welcoming fellow collaborators from Hella Coastal Brewing Co. of Oakland, Humble Sea Brewing Co. of Santa Cruz, Dokkaebier of Oakland, S27 Alehouse & Brewery out of San Jose and HenHouse Brewing Co. of Santa Rosa & Petaluma, all members of the Guild’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

“The brewing program at UC Davis offers one of the most respected academic approaches to brewing science in the world,” said Buckingham. “We are proud and pleased that this big, juicy collaboration brew will be an important step toward establishing this endowment. The Bay Area craft brewing scene is eager to welcome new faces and palates, and historically marginalized communities.”

The recipe for this “future focused” Hazy Double IPA was designed to express notes of passion fruit, guava, mango, lychee, citrus and fresh cut pineapple, all without the presence of actual fruits. On brew day, the team deftly employed locally developed London Tropics designer yeast strain; Bru-1, Simcoe and HBC 586 hops; and select grains, including oat, wheat and a back-to-the-future dose of California-grown heirloom malt. Among the components contributed to support the cause were ingredients and services from Berkeley Yeast, Admiral Maltings, BSG CraftBrewing, Custom Label, Barretto-Co and label designer Blanca of @blanca.creative. As this year’s Official SF Beer Week Collaboration, This Beer Creates Opportunity is the sole beer to be tapped, along with all the hyper-local special releases, at all five regional parties on February 10 and 11, in San Francisco, San Jose, San Rafael, San Leandro and Seaside as the long week gets underway. Beyond these marquee opening events, the beer will be available both on draft and in 16-ounce cans at multiple locations during beer week, including Drake’s Barrel House and Drake’s Dealership.

About the Bay Area Brewers Guild

The Bay Area Brewers Guild is a non-profit 501(c)(6) trade association whose mission is to support and promote local independent craft beer and breweries throughout the greater Bay Area.

About the University of California, Davis Master Brewers Certificate Program

For more than 25 years, the UC Davis Master Brewers Certificate Program (MBCP) has been providing students with an in-depth understanding of brewing science and brewery engineering and preparing them to enter the brewing industry with the potential to rise to the highest levels of leadership within it. The in-person and online programs are committed to increasing representation in the brewing industry and actively work to include diverse perspectives and voices in their curriculum and students. The MBCP partners with the Michael James Jackson Foundation and guest lecturers in 2021 included Garrett Oliver (talking about the need for DEI in the brewing industry) and Veronica Vega (on how Deschutes Brewery set up its DEI training program). The program has graduated more than 850 students from more than 20 countries.

For More Information:

https://sfbeerweek.org/Collabs