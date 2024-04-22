Batson River Brewing Releases Very Tall Tales DIPA

WELLS, Maine— Batson River Brewing & Distilling, an independent Maine craft brewery, announced the release of their Very Tall Tales Double IPA clocking in at 7.8% ABV. Very Tall Tales was inspired by sitting around a campfire telling stories (sometimes over and over!) about the adventures of days gone by. The label features some of the most famous Maine urban legends including Sasquatch, the fish that got away and the haunted well of Sabattus.

Head brewer Dan Stampone discussed this latest release, “This particular double IPA offers a smooth, citrus-forward profile. We’re getting bold notes of orange, lemon, vanilla, and grapefruit. The moderately sweet finish paired with the prominent citrus aromatics yield a complex sensory experience reminiscent of hard candy and orange creamsicle.”

Very Tall Tales DIPA comes in both draft and 4-pack formats available at Batson River locations and distributed throughout southern Maine by Nappi Distributors in Gorham, ME.

About Batson River Brewing & Distilling

An independent Maine brewery founded in 2018. Our beers capture Maine’s southern coast, where the Batson River winds from the farm to marshlands to the shore. Everything we craft pays tribute to this incredible community and connects us to the great state we call home. We currently operate four brewpub restaurants in Portland, Wells, Kennebunk, and Biddeford.

https://batsonriver.com