Batson River Brewing Introduces Dark Woods Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

WELLS, Maine – Batson River Brewing & Distilling, an independent Maine craft brewery, proudly unveils its latest creation, Dark Woods Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. Aged for over six months in the brewery’s proprietary Bourbon & Rum spirit barrels, and expertly blended for a velvety mouthfeel even though it clocks in at a robust 9.3% ABV. Dark Woods delivers a rich, mocha flavor profile supported by creamy vanilla & luscious chocolate notes- promising a sensory delight for barrel-aged stout enthusiasts.

According to Head Brewer Dan Stampone, “It’s the first canned beer from our barrel program, so it was important to us to get the blend just right. The synergy between our beer and spirits programs afford us the latitude to do something truly special. The future looks very exciting.”

Now available on draft at all four Batson River brewpub locations, customer can also purchase limited 4-packs from the Wells and Biddeford locations.

About Batson River Brewing & Distilling

An independent Maine brewery founded in 2018. Our beers capture Maine’s southern coast, where the Batson River winds from the farm to marshlands to the shore. Everything we craft pays tribute to this incredible community and connects us to the great state we call home. We currently operate four brewpub restaurants in Portland, Wells, Kennebunk, and Biddeford.

For More Information:

https://batsonriver.com