Batson River Brewing Begins Distribution of Acadian Skies Dark Lager in Maine

WELLS, Maine— Batson River Brewing & Distilling, an independent Maine craft brewery, announced the distribution of its Acadian Skies dark lager throughout southern Maine. The German-style Schwarzbier showcases the trademark dark hue from a carefully crafted malt bill that lends notes of coffee with a teasing of chocolate. Thanks to the traditional lager yeast, everything culminates in a clean, crisp finish, ensuring a remarkably easy drinking dark lager.

Sale Manager Justin Sharkey sees this as a big step forward for the Maine brewery: “We’ve always viewed Acadian Skies as a core beer for us and Dark Lagers are simply exploding right now. But we’ve held an affinity for the style for years, quietly working to refine this beer to the best version of itself. It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and market demand saying- It’s time! And the support we’ve received from our retail partners has been beyond our expectations, which speaks volumes about the passion customers have for the style.”

Acadian Skies 4-packs and draft are distributed throughout southern Maine by Nappi Distributors in Gotham, ME.

For More Information:

https://batsonriver.com