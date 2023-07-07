Barrel & Flow to Return to Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH, Penn.— Support local, sip local, shop local, and vibe local as Barrel & Flow brings its unique blend of craft and collaboration brews, live visual artist demos, a wide-ranging collection of musicians and deejays, an artisan market featuring Black-owned small businesses, and a varying collection of food vendors to The Stacks at 3 Crossings on August 12, 2023.

What’s new for 2023?

An emphasis on being more than just beer with the inclusion of a family-friendly S.T.E.A.M. tent featuring hands-on science, tech, engineering, arts, and math activities coordinated and supported by The Carnegie Science Center and Atithi Art Studios.

Live & interactive brewing demonstrations with the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild, Master Brew Association, and Three Rivers Alliance of Serious Homebrewers.

The Official Barrel & Flow Week – so official that the City of Pittsburgh has announced a city proclamation in support of Barrel & Flow Week on August 6th at 6:00pm in front of Art’s Tavern. Barrel & Flow Week activities will happen all week at breweries and venues across Pittsburgh. Learn morehere.

Barrel & Flow holds the lead is the USA Today’s Readers’ Choice 10Best beer festival contest. To vote and check the latest results, click here.

By the numbers: 60 food & artisan vendors, 55 collaboration brews, 40 Black-owned breweries, 20 community organizations, 7 bands, 5 deejays, 4 art stages, 1 family S.T.E.A.M. tent.

What remains the same? A dedication to keeping Black arts on tap as Barrel & Flow continues to amplify Black voices in art, business, craft brewing, and across the community. To purchase tickets for Barrel & Flow ’23, visit: barrelandflow.com/tickets.

For More Information:

https://www.barrelandflow.com/