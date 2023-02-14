Bale Breaker’s Frenz Collaboration Series: Bigger and Better Than Ever in 2023

Frenz Collaboration Series: Bigger and Better Than Ever in 2023

Bale Breaker Brewing Company’s Frenz Collaboration Series is getting a glow-up this year, featuring new can artwork and three special partnerships to celebrate the brewery’s 10th anniversary.

Yakima, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, is excited to announce the lineup for 2023’s Frenz Collaboration Series. First up, releasing on February 10th, is a collaboration with long-time friends and mentors, Georgetown Brewing.

2023 is a big year for the Yakima Valley brewery: 10 years ago, they opened their doors for the first time. With a big year of releases ahead of them in their anniversary year, they knew they had to go big with their Frenz series. 2023’s Frenz series is extremely special to the brewery: all three collaborations planned for 2023 will be collaborations with longtime heroes of the brand – these are the breweries that acted as mentors when Bale Breaker was first starting out, and have since grown into lifelong friendships.

This year’s Frenz cans will have a new look that nods to the fact that this year’s partnerships feature the brewery’s heroes. The collaborations you can look forward to ahead:

Frenz with Georgetown, Releasing February 10th, 2023

Frenz with Sierra Nevada, Releasing June 2023

Frenz with Russian River, Releasing Fall 2023

The Georgetown collaboration is particularly special: back in 2016, the very first Frenz collaboration brewed was a draft-only beer made with Georgetown. The artwork may have changed (check out the original tap handle magnet from 2016) but the sentiment remains the same: these beers are made with Frenz, to be enjoyed with Frenz.

Frenz with Georgetown is releasing Friday, February 10th, at both their Yakima and Seattle taprooms, as well as receiving larger distribution throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho later in the month. The Seattle release party will have crew from Bale Breaker and Georgetown Brewing on site, while the Yakima release party will feature prizes from both Bale Breaker and Georgetown Brewing raffled off throughout the night. Both taprooms will have food trucks on site during the release party. To find the beer outside of the taprooms, check out Bale Breaker’s online beer finder later in the month. Washington customers can also order the beer to be shipped directly to them from Bale Breaker via their online store.

About Frenz with Georgetown IPA:

We’re celebrating 10 years of Bale Breaker in 2023 by supersizing our Frenz Collaboration Series, brewing with our beer industry heroes. First up: Georgetown Brewing, who we brewed the very first batch of Frenz with back in 2016. This IPA brings big citrus energy with juicy fruit and pine notes. Hopped with Mosaic®, Citra®, Sabro™, and HBC 735 for grapefruit, pine, and pineapple notes.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the fourth largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse at a 27,000 square foot facility, Bale Breaker crafts seven year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA, and a diverse offering of seasonal beers in cans and on draft. They have two taprooms: one onsite at the Yakima brewery; and another in Seattle’s Ballard Brewing District. Bale Breaker beer can be found in retailers and bottleshops throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. For more information, visit www.balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.