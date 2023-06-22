Bale Breaker Brewing Company Launches Raging Ditch Dry-Hopped Blonde

YAKIMA, Wash.— Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, is excited to announce their newest 16oz limited release can: Raging Ditch Dry-Hopped Blonde, a taproom standard and fan-favorite, will be canned for the first time this summer.

Raging Ditch Dry-Hopped Blonde Ale is named for the irrigation ditches that flow throughout the Yakima Valley’s rich farmland. The original recipe for Raging Ditch was written and brewed in 2012 for a family wedding on their very first 10-gallon brewhouse at their family hop farm, Loftus Ranches, before the brewery had even officially opened. It debuted for the first time to the public in 2013 during the brewery’s first summer, and has been a taproom summer mainstay in their decade of business. Taproom regulars have been asking for Raging Ditch to be canned for years, and the brewery decided to give it a go for their 10th anniversary year.

“Raging Ditch is the perfect summer beer – it’s got more hop flavor and malt complexity than the average blonde ale,” says Bale Breaker co-owner and Brewmaster Kevin Smith. “We highly recommend grabbing a 4pk and enjoying this beer on a body of water– we’d just suggest the Yakima River as opposed to an irrigation ditch.”

About Raging Ditch: 5.2% ABVIn typical Bale Breaker fashion, Raging Ditch is a more hop-forward approach to the classic Blonde Ale style, to showcase the brewery’s homegrown hops. Low bitterness and balanced malt complexity. Orange, blueberry, and mango aromas. Raging Ditch will be releasing on June 30, 2023, at both their Yakima and Seattle taprooms, as well as receiving larger distribution throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho beginning in early July.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the fourth largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse at a 27,000 square foot facility, Bale Breaker crafts seven year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA, and a diverse offering of seasonal beers in cans and on draft. They have two taprooms: one onsite at the Yakima brewery; and another in Seattle’s Ballard Brewing District. Bale Breaker beer can be found in retailers and bottleshops throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

For More Information:

https://balebreaker.com/