BAH-HUMBUG: New Beer Marley’s Chains from Neshaminy Creek

CROYDON, Pennsylvania – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) is celebrating the holiday season with a beer release that’s as festive as fruitcake in a glass! Marley’s Chains, which releases Friday, December 16, was originally brewed as a German-style Weizenbock with a touch of zesty and pleasantly sweet orange blossom honey. It then took a long winter’s nap for 18 months in Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey barrels before brewers added a generous helping of pomegranate puree. The final product is layered and complex with dessert-like notes of fig, plum, banana bread and spicy clove with just a hint of tartness from the fresh pomegranate.

Best shared with friends and family around a warm fire, this 8.9% ABV brew is a taproom bottle exclusive, only available at Neshaminy Creek’s Croydon, Dublin and New Hope taprooms.

“Marley was dead, to begin with, but this beer is alive with the holiday spirit!” says Neshaminy Creek Head Brewer, Jason Ranck. “When we first set out to make a themed beer for the winter season, we knew we wanted to harness great old-school fruit flavors with rich maltiness and spicy finishes, and once we tasted the delicious barrel-aged beer we knew we created something reminiscent of a classic Dickensian Christmas. Bring some to your holiday party, and you’re sure to be the Founder of the Feast!”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA. We try to spend as much time making and enjoying incredibly good beer and as little time as possible making up rules about beer! Founded in 2010, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In Summer 2020, Neshaminy Creek opened another location inside the Ferry Market located in New Hope, PA where guests can purchase onsite pints and beer to-go. Neshaminy Creek opened their third location inside The Station in Dublin, PA in October 2021. We rely on our DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like us! Our goal is to make every moment someone spends with us as enjoyable as humanly possible. That’s what beer is for.

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com