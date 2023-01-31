Award-Winning Stable Craft Brewing To Launch New Flagship Beer, Stable Craft Amber Lager, on February 1

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is announcing the launch of its new flagship beer, Stable Craft Amber Lager. The award-winning, destination brewery continues to carve a niche nationally with its popular lagers, IPA’s and sours.

According to Stable Craft Brewing owner, Craig Nargi, “we pride ourselves on making craft beers that make visiting our brewery repeatedly worth the trip. Great beer that you can’t get anywhere else is the focal point of the Stable Craft experience. We’re excited about introducing Stable Craft Amber Lager to our line-up of tasty craft beers because it is perfect for anytime drinking.”

With Stable Craft Amber Lager, craft beer aficionados will perceive notes of honey with slight caramel undertones as well as hints of biscuits and a mild bready character that is rounded out by a subtle malty sweetness. With an ABV of 4.5%, Stable Craft’s new flagship is sure to please.

Stable Craft Brewing also recently launched another new lager called “Lightest Beer Ya Got”. The crushable, crisp lager is the perfect draft beer for those customers that request, ‘the lightest beer ya got.’

Stable Craft’s heated igloos are available by advance reservations only and come with a private server. The igloos seat up to eight guests and have panels that can open up and help adjust airflow inside. Reservations are for one hour and 45 minutes. To book a private igloo experience online, visit: https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/igloo-booking-page.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.