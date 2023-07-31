Award-Winning Days Launches 0.0% Pale Ale Pint Bottle

The UK’s number one dedicated 0.0% beer brand, Days, have launched its award-winning Pale Ale into a packaged 568ml Pint bottle format.

The launch is a world first for alcohol free beer and means every bar and pub across the UK can now serve the perfect Days 0.0% Pint, without risk of contamination, wastage or spoilage.

Mike Gammell, Co Founder of Days Brewing says: “Our ambition is to see pints of alcohol free beer flowing in every pub and bar across the UK. The category is booming but spoilage rates of current alcohol free draught options can be up to 5x higher than alcoholic counterparts* so we’ve developed a first of its kind 568ml pint bottle of our 0.0% Days Pale Ale. The Days pint bottle and bespoke glassware will allow our hospitality partners to offer consumers a perfect pint of alcohol free beer every time”.



The launch comes on the back of Days formally becoming a member of the British Beer and Pub Association who recently revealed that sales of alcohol free beer in the On Trade are up 23% YOY**.

Days are now stocked in over 1,000 bars and restaurants and have seen YOY growth in the on-trade of over 210%. The launch of their packaged Pint bottle is aimed at supercharging this growth.

Duncan Keith, Co-Founder of Days concludes:“Now more than ever, consumers expect to find a great range of 0.0% alcohol-free beer beyond just a token Lager. We’ve taken direct feedback from hospitality customers across the UK who asked us to develop a solution that would enable them to offer pints of 0% beer without the need to replace tap lines or take up storage space in a cellar. The alcohol free beer category continues to grow at pace and we’re excited to introduce an innovative solution to this barrier to growth. Now every pub and bar in the UK can offer pints of Days alcohol-free 0% beer to their consumers.”

Days Brewing will support the launch with an ATL campaign and bespoke glassware in every site.

The Days 0.0% alcohol-free Pale Ale Pint is available in premium bars and pubs across the UK or by visiting: www.daysbrewing.com

* Quain, D, (2021).’The enhanced susceptibility of alcohol-free and low alcohol beers to microbiological spoilage: implications for draught dispense’. The Institute of Brewing & Distilling.

**British Beer & Pub Association: beerandpub.com/news/enjoy-dry-jan-and-support-your-local-with-more-alcohol-free-beers-at-the-bar-than-ever-before/

For More Information:

https://daysbrewing.com