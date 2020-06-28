Austin Brothers Beer Company Releases Mrs. Aldaflak Pale Ale for the River Club located on the Alpena CRTC, in Collaboration with Master Sergeant Shane Ison

Alpena, Mich. – The brew team at Austin Brothers Beer Company, led by Brant Austin, have just released a beer brewed in collaboration with Shane Ison, head brewer at Alcona Brew Haus and Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard, who is stationed at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC). The beer, Mrs. Aldaflak, will be sold all summer in 16oz cans and on draft at the CTRC, and draft will be available at the Austin Brothers Beer Company Taproom.

This is the 4th year that the CRTC will have a beer made especially for them. For the first 3 years, the beer was brewed by Shane with a local homebrew group, the 45th ParaAlers Homebrew Club. This year, Shane reached out to Austin Brothers to scale up the batch on their main brew system, and also worked with Brant Austin to develop the recipe. The result was an American style Pale Ale, featuring hops grown locally at 45th Parallel Hops in Hawks, MI.

“Mrs. Aldaflak” was the nickname chose for a B-17 Flying Fortress by its crew in the 615th Bomber Squadron, 401st Bomb Group. It flew 65 missions between May 1944 and April 1945. It was ironically force landed in Belgium after being hit by flak on November 21st, 1944, but was repaired and returned to service. The can art features the nose art from the bomber, which also found its way onto many bomber jackets.

About Austin Brothers Beer Company

Austin Brothers Beer Company is a family owned and operated business. The owners, originally from Southern California, came across Alpena on a cross country road trip. With no ties to the area, they decided to pack up their families to follow their dream of starting a Microbrewery. Approaching their 5 year anniversary, Austin Bros has become a consistently safe bet for quality beer and tasty pub food. Their hand crafted beers are also available throughout the state of Michigan in cans and on draft wherever better beer is served!