Austin Beerworks and _OFCOLOR Release Limited Edition Beer In Honor of Black Art WKND

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Beerworks and _OFCOLOR announced the release of its limited-edition WKND Gold brew. In honor of Black Art WKND this June, WKND Gold was produced to amplify Black voices and celebrate Black culture across the city.

The beer is a refreshing lager brewed with Heirloom Carolina Gold rice, which is rooted in African lineage. The flavor encompasses overtones of honey, melon, citrus, and red berries. It finishes bright and crisp with a nice heirloom grain backbone. WKND Gold is available while supplies last premiering at Black Art WKND that begins June 10th.

Jonathan ‘Chaka’ Mahone designed the can’s label, which he hopes inspires a oneness, openness and mystery among event attendees.

“The design stems from the concept that the Black experience throughout time and space has produced such vibrant fruit from its abundant garden that never ends,” he said. “Both plants and the humans are connected, growing in unison.”

Also featured on the can are sparkling diamonds and gold. Mahone says those, along with oil, minerals and more all come from the rich, black soil of Alkebulan – the ancient name for Africa which means mother of mankind.

“The black figures emerge from this mystical garden as representations of all that richness and abundance – the all in all,” Mahone added.

This is the first collaboration between Austin Beerworks and _OFCOLOR, but it’s not the first collaboration of its kind. The brewers continuously partner with the community and support local artists by giving them a blank beer can as their canvas.

“We’re excited to partner with the _OFCOLOR team to create a commemorative beer for Black Art WKND,” said Clinton Mack, Cellar Manager at Austin Beerworks. “_OFCOLOR’s organization champions communities of color building pipelines for creativity throughout Austin. We’re proud to feature the work of the emerging artists they support.”

Happening just before Juneteenth, _OFCOLOR’s 2nd Annual Black Art WKND will honor the people, places, and practices of the Black community in Austin and beyond. More than 40 emerging contemporary and urban artists will be featured in exhibits throughout Distribution Hall, along with live music, VIP, and dining experiences throughout the event.

“We are honored to join forces with Austin Beerworks in this meaningful collaboration,” RuDi Devino, Founding Member of _OFCOLOR said. “Their support amplifies our drive in bringing diverse creatives to the forefront of Austin’s thriving art scene.”

Tickets range from $35 – 100 and can be purchased here: https://www.ofcolor.org/blackartwknd. A portion of the proceeds will benefit _OFCOLOR’s community partner Six Square Austin to continue supporting artists of color in Austin.

About _OFCOLOR

_OFCOLOR is an emerging arts alliance dedicated to cultivating a community of creatives and launching inclusive spaces for artists of color to showcase their craft and talents. Established out of a need to spotlight underrepresented communities in Austin, the organization devotes its efforts to uplifting the work of BIPOC artists, initiating visibility, and forging opportunities.

About Austin Beerworks

Austin Beerworks is an owner-operated Texas brewery hell-bent on excellence. Our beers are canned for quality. We brew for two reasons: to make consistently exceptional craft beer, and to build community in the town we love.

About Jonathan ‘Chaka’ Mahone

Known as a creative catalyst, Jonathan ‘Chaka’ Mahone has a strong background in event production, curriculum development, multimedia content creation, visual art, songwriting, music production, and youth­ empowerment through arts. As a performing artist, he has traveled the world as one-half of the award-winning hip hop duo, Riders Against the Storm (RAS). As co-founder of Divine and Conjure Enterprises, LLC, a production company with a focus on empowering audiences through creative events, films, music, and more, he applies his creative talents for uplift. His efforts in the fashion world as Founder and Creative Director at NefrFreshr (established in 2017), landed him an exclusive incubator opportunity with The Workshop At Macy’s.

For More Information:

https://austinbeerworks.com/