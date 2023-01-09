Atlas Brew Works to Open Third Brewery and Tap Room in Alexandria, Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Atlas Brew Works is thrilled to announce a forthcoming third location, slated for a late-2023 opening in the new Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development in Alexandria, Virginia. The brewery and tap room, conveniently located within walking distance of the King Street and Eisenhower Avenue Metro stations, will also offer food from award-winning Andy’s Pizza.

“Our Team is super excited to bring an Atlas brewpub to Alexandria,” said Atlas Brew Works Founder & CEO Justin Cox. “While our beer has been available in Virginia for a while, having a brick-and-mortar brewery in the state will allow us to continue to grow our relationship with our customers while brewing new and exciting recipes.”

The 6,000 square-foot space will include the brewery with a production capacity of 2,000 barrels, led by Director of Brewing Operations Daniel Vilarrubi, an adjoining tap room with 16 draft lines and kitchen facility, and around 1,500 square feet of outdoor patio space. Keeping with its reputation and mission of sustainable stewardship, Atlas Brew Works plans to pursue sustainable energy sources at its third location.

Regulars will find comfort in the brewery’s six core beers including Bullpen Pilsner, which recently won a bronze medal at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival, in addition to special limited releases brewed in and only available at its Alexandria location.

