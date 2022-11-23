Atlantucky Brewing Partners with Bright Ring Foundation to Create ‘Pimp A$$ Pumpkin’ Beer

Atlantucky Brewing is proud to debut its newest beer, “PimpA$$ Pumpkin,” in partnership with Bright Ring Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Georgia. With a portion of the beer’s proceeds benefiting the nonprofit, the beer will be first available during the public “Black Friday Art Show,” which will be co-hosted by the brewery and Bright Ring Foundation on Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96.

The Pimp A$$ Pumpkin is a 5.4 percent alcohol-by-volume pumpkin ale that is the first among the brewery’s “Pie Chronicles,” a series of seasonal-flavored beers slated to be released throughout the holiday season. As part of the Pie Chronicles, the brewery will debut its sweet potato-flavored beer the week following the release of the Pimp A$$ Pumpkin.

“The Pimp A$$ Pumpkin is a seasonal brew for those who enjoy and appreciate a good harvest treat,” Bright Ring Founder Ian Daniels said. “We are excited to partner with Atlantucky and use the donated funds to open a new art gallery.”

Bright Ring assists artists and craftsmen by offering the education and tools needed to enhance earning potential; provide not-for-profit organizations the technology and education needed to identify both traditional and non-traditional income sources; and educate the public about the value of arts and crafts in culture.

Atlantucky, one of the nation’s few black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots. While on tour throughout the past several years, Nappy Roots has collaborated with dozens of breweries and mass-produced numerous beers across the country. The two-time, Grammy Award-nominated group began experimenting at their home brewery, which fermented their passion for microbrewing. The name, “Atlantucky,” celebrates the band’s historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery took home Bronze in the Cream Stout category in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Acres & A Brew.” The show follows Nappy Roots and friends on a road trip to craft breweries across the country. The group trades ideas and stories with fellow brewers as the hip-hop legends begin to build their own brewery from the ground up. The show won the award for “Best Episodic Short” at the 2021 Rome International Film Festival

In September, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council officially proclaimed Sept. 16 as “Nappy Roots Day” for the brewery’s continued service to the Castleberry Hill community and the group’s contributions to Atlanta’s culture, music, art and creative community. Former Kentucky Governor Paul E. Patton previously established Sept. 16 as Nappy Roots Day in Kentucky in 2002. Nappy Roots’ ninth full-length studio album is slated to be released in the first quarter of 2023.

