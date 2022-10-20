Athletic Brewing Company Launches Mobile App

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO — Athletic Brewing Company, America’s leading non-alcoholic craft brewer, today announced the official launch of its app, giving consumers a way to stay connected with all things Athletic.

The user-friendly mobile app enables customers to easily locate and purchase their favorite Athletic brews and DayPack sparkling waters with just a few taps.

Now available to download, the Athletic Brewing Co. App features a store locator, exclusive access to app-only brews, and an easy-to-navigate homepage where users can discover new releases, shop curated collections, and build their own subscription bundles.

App users can also opt-in to receive notifications when new brews become available, quickly access their order history, and listen to the latest episodes of the company’s “Without Compromise” podcast.

According to Megan Brown, Athletic’s senior vice president of e-commerce & technology, Americans spend over 4 hours per day¹ on their smartphones on average.

“Most of that time is spent using apps, and 35% of U.S. consumers use their mobile devices to purchase items online²,” Brown said.

Athletic’s digital product director Lauren McLeod, who oversaw the development of the new app, added that 78% of consumers prefer to access a store through a mobile app versus a website³.

“One-third of app users will uninstall an app if they don’t find it easy to use4,” McLeod said. “Our goal when developing this app was to deliver a streamlined user experience so our customers can effortlessly locate their favorite brews, make purchases and discover exclusive content all in one place.”

To encourage downloads, Athletic is giving away one free 6-pack when users purchase two or more 6-packs via the app before November 1. New app users will also be able to purchase Athletic’s first app-exclusive brew, Tucker’s Tropical Triple IPA, which is made with two experimental hops from Yakima Chief and bursting with tropical hop aromas.

The app has been downloaded over 6,000 times since its launch. Additional enhancements and integrations, including an in-store loyalty program, are also slated for release in 2023.

To download the app and see a full list of features, visit the App store.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is America’s leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. In 2022, Athletic was ranked as the 26th fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. Magazine and named to TIME’s “100 Most Influential Companies” list. Athletic was also selected as one of Ad Age’s Top 20 Hottest Brands of 2022 and featured on Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” list in 2021. The company has won over five dozen prestigious brewing awards, including Gold & Silver for its Run Wild and Free Wave IPAs in the 2022 US Open of Beer Championships. Athletic has custom breweries on the east and west coasts, and its “Two for the Trails” initiative donates 2% of all sales to trail and park cleanups and maintenance. Plus, as a part of its IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up. As of 2022, Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Its full-flavored non-alcoholic brews and hop-infused sparkling waters are available for purchase on www.athleticbrewing.com.