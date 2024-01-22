Arryved Welcomes Aaron Gore as Director of Partnerships and Community

BOULDER, Colo.— Arryved, the craft beverage industry’s most trusted point of sale system and guest engagement platform, welcomed the newest addition to their growth team this month: Aaron MJ Gore. Aaron will spearhead the company’s efforts to further cultivate its presence and relationships within, and in support of, the Craft community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to Arryved. His personal passion for craft, combined with his professional track record of success driving results for breweries make Aaron a perfect fit for helping to advance Arryved’s mission of supporting the craft beverage community,” said Loren Bendele, CEO of Arryved.

Aaron brings to Arryved more than a decade of sales, retail management, and business analytic experience in the craft beverage industry. Most recently, Aaron was the Senior Director of Business Development at Bevana Partners. Prior to that, Aaron founded Fresh Pitch Beverage Consulting where he improved performance for more than 60 breweries on 3 continents. He has also held roles with Granite Falls Brewing Company, Big Boss Brewing and Finch Beer Company. Aaron is an Advanced Cicerone, Certified Pommelier, Certified Cheese Scholar, and is (AF)(NA) Beer Certified.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to spend my career working with craft establishments across the country. I know the challenges and opportunities they experience because I’ve lived it. Having the right tools, and the right support, is the difference between thriving and struggling in an industry that is only becoming more challenging by the day,” said Gore of his new role. “I’m honored to join the Arryved team, and I look forward to connecting with the entire craft community as we help pave the way for a successful and robust industry in the years to come.”

Aaron will represent Arryved at events across the country, including the following events in early 2024.

Ohio Brewers Conference

Kentucky Brewers Conference

Texas Craft Brewers Guild Annual Meeting

The New York Brewers Conference

Craft Beer & Brewing’s Brewery Accelerator Workshop

California Craft Beer Association’s Brewers Summit

Illinois Craft Brewers Convention

Brewers Association’s Craft Beer Conference

About Arryved

Founded in 2016, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is craft beverage’s most trusted point of sale. We’re a team of tech geeks with extensive passion for and experience in the service industry. Arryved’s flexible, team-centric platform puts service first in every way, elevates guest experiences, and provides you with robust, easily digestible insights to make informed decisions.

