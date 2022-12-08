Arizona Wilderness Launches ‘Cellar Co-op’

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. announced the launch of the Cellar Co-op, a bottle club that, among other benefits, gives members the opportunity to influence the beers they get to drink.

“Brewery bottle clubs can feature some amazing beers, but they can also leave members feeling a little disconnected from the process,” says Patrick Ware, Arizona Wilderness’ head of brewing operations. “Co-ops, on the other hand, are collaborative; they’re a shared experience with people working toward the same goal. That’s what we wanted to accomplish with our bottle club.”

As part of the Wilderness Cellar Co-op, members will get to influence the creation of beers like spontaneously fermented wild ales, barrel-aged stouts, and years-old oddities aged on whole fruit and foraged ingredients. Throughout the year, they’ll receive 16 beers in total—two bottles or cans each of eight unique beers. The releases will be spread throughout the year, with two unique beers being dropped at co-op parties held every three months.

Those parties will be held at the Woodnotes Cellar, where Arizona Wilderness’ brewers create all of the brewery’s sour, spontaneous, and mixed-fermentation beers. They’re also part of the collaborative aspect of the co-op.

“We didn’t want members to just pick up their beers, sign their name, and leave,” Ware says. “We wanted to give them the opportunity to hang out, relax, interact with our brewers, maybe taste some stuff we’re working on. There’s going to be give and take.”

Exclusive beers and quarterly parties are only two of the benefits of co-op membership. Here’s the full list of perks:

16 co-op exclusive beers, given out at quarterly release parties. All beers are exclusive to club members and will not be released to the public outside special events.

Free attendance to quarterly parties at Wilderness’ Woodnotes Cellar in Gilbert. It’s at these parties that you’ll pick up your allocation of beers for the quarter. They’ll feature music, munchies, meet & greets with our brewers, and free draft samples of co-op releases.

A welcome gift box with co-op-exclusive Wilderness gear

First access to reserve all special release beers (Dreamsicle, American Presidential, July 11th. etc.)

10% discount on all purchases at Wilderness

Ability to influence the beers brewed for the co-op

First right of refusal to renew next year’s membership

Membership in the co-op is $300 per year. Only a limited number of spots are available for 2023. To sign up or get more info, visit azwbeer.com/coop.

