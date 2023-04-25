Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. Partners with Quail Distributing

PHOENIX, Arizona – Quail Distributing, a leading alcohol distributor and wholesaler, today announced it would partner with Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. to bring the brewery’s unique, nature-inspired beers to a wider audience in Arizona.

Founded in 2013, Arizona Wilderness is unique among breweries for its steadfast commitment to environmentalism and its message to customers: “Drink Like You Care.” Their beers are made with local ingredients (often foraged from the wilderness itself) and are all made using Arizona-grown Sinagua Malt, which helps save millions of gallons of water in the state each year.

Ten years in, Arizona Wilderness operates across three locations: the original Gilbert brewpub, a European-inspired beer garden in Downtown Phoenix, and Woodnotes, a wild ale production and barrel-aging facility in Gilbert. The brewery is consistently rated the best in Arizona and among the top 100 breweries worldwide. Despite its growth and success, Wilderness remains true to its mission to create beers with locally grown, natural ingredients that inspire purpose and passion, driving fans to become a force for good in Arizona and beyond.

“Arizona Wilderness has long been a brewery that we admire,” says Shawn Hillman, Director of Independent Craft for Quail Distributing. “Their passion for brewing great beer with a focus on quality and sustainability is what sets them apart from other breweries. We look forward to bringing their exceptional beers to even more people throughout Arizona.”

Through this partnership, Quail Distributing will now bring the incredible line of Wilderness beers to a wider audience in Arizona. Starting in May, drinkers across the state can expect to see more of the brewery’s core beers, such as the award-winning hazy IPA, La Ciudad; the irreverent honey blonde ale, Don’t F*** It Up; and the I-can’t-believe-it’s-non-alcoholic IPA, Arizo[na]. Excitingly, Quail will also expand the availability of Wilderness’ large (and growing) portfolio of barrel-aged sour ales, including the lambic-inspired wild ale, Camp Coolship, and the legendary peach-infused saison, Sonoran Prince.

“Partnering with Quail allows us to grow and share our passion for brewing adventurous beers that truly represent the Arizona wilderness,” says Jonathan Buford, founder of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. “We’re thrilled to join forces with a distribution team that shares our values and will help bring our beer to more craft beer lovers.”

For More Information:

https://www.azwbeer.com/