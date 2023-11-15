Appalachian Brewing Company + Taylor Chip Cookies = Midnight Fridge Raider Salted Caramel Pretzel Pastry Stout

HARRISBURG, Pa.— Appalachian Brewing Company, the iconic Central Pennsylvania craft brewery, and Taylor Chip, a bourgeoning giant cookie company, proudly announce an indulgent partnership. The release of this year’s seasonal brew, Midnight Fridge Raider, pushes the boundaries of taste with a fusion of Taylor Chip cookies to create Midnight Fridge Raider: Salted Caramel Pretzel Stout.

This collaboration brings together the expertise of ABC’s master brewers and Taylor Chip’s artisanal bakers, resulting in a unique fusion of craft beer and indulgent cookies. Brewed with hundreds of Taylor Chip Salted Caramel Pretzel Cookies, this decadent pastry stout boasts luscious notes of roasted chocolate and malted caramel. Conditioned on Taylor Chip’s homemade caramel sauce and a touch of Himalayan Sea Salt the interplay of sweet and salty, rich and gooey marks this stout as a seasonal must have.

When crafting this limited-edition stout, ABC’s Brewmaster Bruce Tanner, emphasized the importance of pairing notes of Taylor Chip’s Salted Caramel Pretzel Cookie with a good, robust stout; “with something like this you want little thumbprints all the way through, and then you put it all together and it makes you think of 100 things, including of course, Taylor Chip cookies.” The result is Midnight Fridge Raider, a sensory delight, simultaneously capturing the nostalgic comfort of fresh baked cookies and bold, boozy brews for a collaboration that is somehow comfortingly familiar and brilliantly pioneering.

ABC takes pride in uniting with partners who share an authentic dedication to improving their communities. This collaboration highlights Appalachian Brewing Company’s commitment to sourcing local ingredients and delivering high-quality indulgences. Artie Tafoya, ABC’s Chief Operating Officer and part owner stated, “We’re looking to be innovative. We want to use great ingredients, we want to produce a quality product, and we have great people that produce that product. That all is a recipe for quality and consistency.”

Taylor Chip, owned by husband-and-wife team Doug and Sarah Taylor, likewise believe in quality and authenticity to tell their story. As their thousands of social media followers suggest, they’re definitely delivering a relatable message. “Whatever you believe or whatever your thing is that’s your story, we need to be genuine. The best thing any business can do right now is really to become themselves and be the influencers,” says Taylor Chip owner Doug Taylor.

By featuring local ingredients and crafting consistently delicious products, both Appalachian Brewing Company and Taylor Chip are setting industry standards. Their commitment to quality, authenticity, and sincere relationships fosters a company culture set to stand the test of time.

Midnight Fridge Raider will be available in limited quantities, plan to indulge as soon as the collaboration releases on 11/15. Visit any Appalachian Brewing Company brewpub to get a draft and order a Salted Caramel Pretzel Cookie while supplies last. Pop up events, with samples and purchase opportunities, are scheduled for 11/17 from 4pm – 7pm at Taylor Chip in Manheim and their new York location. Canned beer will hit the shelves of select distributors throughout Central PA this week, so prepare to stock up on this limited release treat!

Whether you’re a beer aficionado or a cookie enthusiast, the marriage of Appalachian Brewing Company’s time-honored brewing and Taylor Chip’s renowned cookie recipes creates a taste sensation that transcends the ordinary. Raise a glass to two innovative Central Pennsylvania businesses. Cheers to collaboration, creativity, and the joy of sipping on something truly special!

About Appalachian Brewing Co.

Founded in 1997, Appalachian Brewing Company is headquartered in the capital city of Harrisburg, PA. The company operates two manufacturing plants and six brewpub locations throughout PA and is an SQF Certified producer of craft products. Each location offers fresh innovative cuisine to match Appalachian Brewing Company’s tremendous handcrafted beer, soda and spirits which are distributed throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region.

For More Information:

https://abcbrew.com/