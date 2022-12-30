Appalachian Brewing Company Releases Second Pastry Stout

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania – As part of our support local initiative, Appalachian Brewing Company has partnered with DaVinci Italian Eatery of Mechanicsburg to create the second edition of the Midnight Fridge Raider dessert themed brew.

Founded in 2007 by Carlo Palumbo, a well-known restaurant builder and successful businessman, DaVinci’s is home to the much-loved Grandma pizza served in a welcoming atmosphere. Long time regulars recall Carlo’s love for dessert making, and this passion has been passed on to his son Carlo Jr., who has since found a love for brewing. With his brother, Antonio Palumbo, Carlo Jr. now owns and operates DaVinci’s. Together with the Palumbo family, our brewers developed a recipe which encompassed over 200 fresh cannoli to the batch. Together ABC and DiVinci’s are proud to announce their shared enthusiasm for food and beer with the release of the Chocolate Chip Cannoli Pastry Stout.

“The local community is at the heart of everything we do at Appalachian Brewing Company. We want to share our successes and help those around us prosper as well. We are proud and excited to work with one of Mechanicsburg’s oldest pizzeria owners to create our second dessert themed stout,” said Samantha Brenner, Appalachian Brewing Company’s Director of Communications, on the collaboration effort for the Chocolate Chip Cannoli Pastry Stout.Pasty Stouts emerged in the market in late 2020, as an additional category to imperial stouts. Its rich, decadent flavor makes it desirable to consumers who not only enjoy beer with a meal, but as dessert. With limitless variations, pastry stouts can be created by combinations of flavors and/or by adding the dessert directly into the process.

Midnight Fridge Raider – Chocolate Chip Cannoli Pastry Stout will be available on draft and in 16oz cans starting 12/7/2022 at all ABC locations and beer distributors throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland. Distribution and direct sales questions can be sent to orders@abcbrew.com.

About Appalachian Brewing Company

Appalachian Brewing Company is a privately-owned brew pub group and specialty beverage company with locations in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lititz, Mechanicsburg, and Shippensburg, Pa. Each location offers fresh, innovative cuisine to match Appalachian Brewing Company’s handcrafted beer, spirit, and soda products, distributed throughout North America.

For More Information:

www.abcbrew.com