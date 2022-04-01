Anderson Valley Brewing Company Releases New Double IPA

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) is making it a double this spring with the newest release from their Rotational IPA series, the Double IPA. Everything you want out of a West Coast IPA, just more of it. The new AVBC Double IPA is available nationwide, from April – June.

AVBC’s Double IPA (8.8% ABV) is bursting with aromas of light pine, tropical fruit, hints of citrus and apricot. A firm hop flavor and lightly fruity overtones balanced with light malt character and a lingering pleasant hop bitterness create a stunningly balanced, drinkable and awesome Double IPA. It’s the next IPA-flavored IPA from the folks who brought you beer-flavored beer.

“We love drinking IPAs and our brewers love making them,” said AVBC President Kevin McGee.“Our Rotational IPA series is informed by our long brewing history and reflects countless beers that have been tested and vetted at our Tap Room. The Double IPA features a generous helping of hops and a full fresh profile, perfect for the arrival of warmer weather in the spring.”

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s Double IPA is sold in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans and is available nationally through select retailers April – June.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com/beer/double-ipa/