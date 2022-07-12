Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Louisiana Distributor Partnership with Pelican Craft Brands

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced its Louisiana distribution partnership with Pelican Craft Brands. This strategic partnership with Louisiana’s first and only craft beer distributor aims to bring a strong AVBC presence to the Louisiana market.

“Pelican has an impressive track record having built Louisiana’s craft beer market into what it is today,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “When looking to expand into the state, we knew Pelican was our ideal partner. Their team of brand builders and seasoned sales reps know beer better inside and out. We’re confident they’ll be very impactful in making Anderson Valley Brewing Company available in Louisiana.”

Pelican will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, Barrel Series beers, Poleeko Pale Ale and Goses, making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top on-premise and off-premise accounts.

“Pelican Craft Brands, Louisiana’s first and only craft beer distributor, is very excited to be working with Anderson Valley Brewing Company,” said Chris Peneguy, President of Pelican Craft Brands. “Anderson Valley has a long, storied history, excellent reputation and many here in our market have long awaited their entry. Having first been exposed to their brand in the Florida markets, I personally have a connection with their beer. Anderson’s commitment to their partners, combined with their recent promises to not increase prices during our current economic struggles will resonate with our customers and solidify their brand in Louisiana.”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com