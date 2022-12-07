Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Complete Transition to Aluminum Cans

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced it has officially phased out all glass bottle packaging for aluminum cans with cardboard wraps – transitioning AVBC’s beers into the most sustainable beer packaging possible.

Why cans? Aluminum is endlessly recyclable, and even better, recycling a can uses 90% less energy than glass bottles. And because cans are lighter and ship more efficiently AVBC has been able to reduce its trucking by almost 60% by switching from glass. Aluminum cans also keep beer fresher by allowing a more airtight seal and blocking all UV light.

“Our last run of Boont Amber in glass bottles was a bit bittersweet because of how historic that beer is, but we have now officially transitioned entirely to aluminum cans with cardboard wrap packaging,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “We also found that with our new cardboard wraps we use 52% less total cardboard than our old glass package format and we can reduce our overall material costs by up to 30% while doing better for the planet. This is the most environmentally responsible beer package available – a milestone that has allowed us to dramatically reduce both supply chain and packaging costs all while dramatically reducing our carbon footprint.”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com