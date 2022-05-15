Anchor Brewing Releases Easy Weekend IPA

SAN FRANCISCO, California – Following the recent release of its West Coast IPA, San Francisco’s pioneering Anchor Brewing Company debuts Easy Weekend IPA, a crushable 99-calorie brew that captures the verve and vibrancy of a traditional Hazy IPA. Rolling out nationwide, Easy Weekend IPA joins Anchor’s year-round portfolio of beers which includes classics like Anchor Steam®, California Lager, and Crisp Pilsner.

“Anchor Brewing has long experimented with Hazy IPAs and fruit as an ingredient. It was exciting for us to go through this process of creating a flavor forward lower calorie and ABV version of a beer style that is so beloved by craft beer drinkers. Easy Weekend is incredibly refreshing, packed with flavor, and ideal for days when you’re craving a lighter beer that won’t weigh you down,” says Assistant Brewmaster Dane Volek, who leads Anchor’s innovation team.

Easy Weekend IPA is hand-crafted at Anchor’s iconic brewery in San Francisco, CA using time-honored techniques perfected over Anchor’s 126-year history. The 3.7% ABV IPA is brewed with Nugget, Strata and Sultana hops for a profile that’s juicy and fresh with bright peach and notes of apricot. The resulting beer is fruit-forward with an enjoyable dry finish, ideal for sipping at the beach, on a hiking trail, or at a backyard barbeque with friends.

Easy Weekend IPA is now available in cans at top retailers with a suggested retail price of $9.99 per six-pack, on-draft at Anchor’s Public Taps taproom, and on-premise at bars and restaurants. It joins Anchor’s portfolio of year-round beers that also include Anchor Steam®, California Lager, Liberty Ale, Anchor Porter, Tropical Hazy IPA, Crisp Pilsner, and West Coast IPA.

About Anchor Brewing Company

Established in San Francisco in 1896, Anchor Brewing Company is America’s first craft brewery, a trailblazer and industry leader that has persevered through earthquakes, fires, and Prohibition. In 1965, Anchor’s new owner Fritz Maytag revived the brewery for a new era, charting a course that was foundational in the craft beer movement. During this time, Anchor reinvented its now classic Steam Beer, introduced the first American Pale Ale, and pioneered new brewing practices—such as dry-hopping—that are still used industry-wide today. As a proudly unionized brewery, Anchor’s dynamic portfolio of beers includes complex ales, refreshing IPAs, and iconic classics such as Anchor Steam®, Liberty Ale, Anchor Porter, California Lager, and Christmas Ale. As always, Anchor Brewing remains committed to innovation while hand-crafting venerable beers that stand the test of time. Locals and Bay Area visitors can experience Anchor Brewing in-person at their iconic brewery and Public Taps taproom in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

