Almanac and Breakthru Beverage Honor International Women’s Day

In the wake of an exceptionally prosperous 2023, marked by robust double-digit growth for Almanac, a widely recognized and extensively distributed brewery hailing from California, the Bay Area-based establishment has joined forces with Breakthru Beverage California to craft a distinctly special release in support of the Pink Boots Society and International Women’s Day.

The women of Breakthru Beverage, in concert with their counterparts at Almanac, convened at the brewery’s expansive 50,000-square-foot campus to collaboratively conceive and brew “Future Is Fluid.” This endeavor epitomized a day of innovative synergy as both entities championed the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the brewing landscape.

“Future Is Fluid” stands as a West Coast IPA showcasing the 7th Annual Pink Boots Hop Blend, comprising Ahtanum, El Dorado, HBC 638, and Idaho 7 hops. Yakima Chief creates a unique blend for the Pink Boots Society each year, and donates a portion of the proceeds directly back to Pink Boots. Selected through a collaborative process involving Pink Boots Society members worldwide, this year’s blend promises consumers a harmonious interplay of berry, orange, and stone fruit notes, complemented by subtle herbal undertones. This West Coast IPA delivers an abundance of aromatics while maintaining impeccable balance and drinkability. Set to hit the market place in early March, and ready for consumption as we head towards International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2024.

Breakthru Beverage California and Almanac continue to propel significant growth for the brewery as they navigate the latter stages of Q1 2024. Projections anticipate yet another year of double-digit expansion for the Alameda Island-based brewery, propelled by the formidable Love Hazy IPA brand, which continues to gain traction across all segments and formats.

About Almanac

Born from the concept “Beer-is-Agriculture” while remaining steadfast in the philosophy of transmutation. Almanac creates exceptional beverages meant to inspire the moment. Flavor, balance, and friendliness are always the north star. Offering a bold range of beverages conceptualized, and crafted, at their 50,000 square foot Alameda Island campus located inside a beautiful solid-redwood airplane hangar originally built in 1942.

https://almanacbeer.com