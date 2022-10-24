AleSmith Takes Non-Alcoholic IPA to Wholesale Distribution

SAN DIEGO, California – After the successful launch of their Non-Alcoholic IPA through Direct-to-Consumer, AleSmith Brewing Company is bringing their non-alcoholic IPA nationwide. AleSmith fans can now start finding this hoppy and refreshing craft brew on shelves in select markets this quarter before rolling out nationally in January 2023.

AleSmith first launched their Non-Alcoholic IPA this past March in their Tasting Room and online. With the overwhelmingly positive feedback and demand for their non-alcoholic brew, the San Diego brewery has expanded its footprint through its distribution partners to expand its offering outside of their Miramar-based location. Available in 12oz 6-packs and at only 75 calories, AleSmith Non-Alcoholic IPA can be found in stores throughout California, Oregon, Ohio, Connecticut, Arizona, and Canada.

With changing consumer tastes and drinking habits, AleSmith Brewing is continuing to build out its innovation line with a focus on non-alcoholic brews. Their non-alcoholic line emphasizes on flavorful beverages that match the AleSmith craftsmanship that the brewery is known for with the rest of its beers. Brewed to IPA perfection, AleSmith Non-Alcoholic IPA provides moderation while still maintaining the taste and experience of a quality craft beer. AleSmith Non-Alcoholic IPA delivers tropical hop notes and aromas that is balanced with a light body and solid bitterness on the finish.

“The innovation for developing a Non-Alcoholic beer has been an interesting and exciting challenge for our company. Our team throughout 18 months of R&D has developed a flavorful and refreshing brew that we think NA and beer drinkers will enjoy,” states Brandon Richards, President at AleSmith Brewing Company. “The Non-Alcoholic Craft Brew segment is underrepresented throughout Southern California; we are excited to continue building out this innovation and adding more offerings to our portfolio,” says Richards.

AleSmith is one of the first San Diego-based breweries to produce a non-alcoholic option locally. With the success of their initial launch, AleSmith Non-Alcoholic IPA will now be available year-round with plans to add a second beer style in late 2023. Get your hands on this brew by visiting the AleSmith Tasting Room or by checking out AleSmith’s ordering page. The brewery is offering free shipping on the purchase of two or more 6-packs throughout October.

About AleSmith Brewing Company:

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

For More Information:

https://alesmith.com/alesmith-non-alcoholic/