AleSmith Brewing Company Extends .394 Line with Session .394

SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of Session .394, a light, sessionable beer in cans and draft throughout San Diego. Following in the footsteps of their original .394 beer, collaboration with Hall-of-Famer Tony Gwynn, this rendition has a lower alcohol content while still packing all of the hop character you love. The light, easy-drinking beer is sure to be a hit with those looking for a lower alcohol option without sacrificing flavor.

This new release speaks to Tony Gwynn’s original vision of creating a beer that was both easy-drinking and full of flavor – one that could be enjoyed by everyone. It is this same vision that has guided AleSmith Brewing Co. since 1995 as they have grown into one of San Diego’s most beloved brewers who continue to honor Gwynn’s legacy through their .394 line.

Session .394 is a San Diego-style Session Pale Ale brewed with Mosaic and Citra hops giving it lovely notes of citrus and pineapple for an enjoyable drinking experience that transcends style boundaries. This crushable .394 embodies Tony Gwynn’s original vision of a beer that is “light with a kick.” Weighing in at 4.9% ABV, Session .394 will provide relief from heat during long summer days without sacrificing taste or quality.

“We are thrilled to extend our popular .394 product line with this lighter version,” said Brandon Richards, President of AleSmith Brewing Company. “As always, we believe in creating beers that represent the highest quality standard so drinkers can enjoy them no matter what their lifestyle or taste preference.”

“I am so proud of our ability to continue honoring Tony Gwynn and his legacy with this new version of .394,” said Peter Zien, Owner and CEO of AleSmith Brewing Company. “This version is an easy-drinking rendition that embodies Tony’s original vision of a full-flavored beer with a light body. It’s the perfect way to celebrate America’s favorite pastime in our hometown – San Diego!”

Session .394 will be available in cans and draft throughout San Diego beginning this month. Fans can look forward to enjoying the new offering at AleSmith’s tasting room in Miramar as well as other locations throughout San Diego County. Find the retailer nearest you by visiting AleSmith’s Beer Finder.

ABV: 4.9%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the Top Brewer in California and the 4th Best Brewery in the World in 2017. AleSmith also received the Champion Brewery Award for the past three years at the San Diego International Beer Competition and was named Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in 2008. AleSmith is celebrating its 23rd year in business and occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of- the-art brewery. AleSmith is currently ranked #9 out of 33,000+ breweries worldwide.

For More Information:

https://alesmith.com/alesmith-brewing…on-394-to-lineup