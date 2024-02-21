Alaska Airlines Announces Exclusive Fremont Brewing IPA

Alaska Airlines debuted its first ever custom craft beer, the ‘Cloud Cruiser.’ The new IPA is brewed exclusively for Alaska Airlines by Seattle-based Fremont Brewing and will be offered complimentary in First and Premium Class, available for purchase in the Main Cabin, and served in select lounges.

The beloved PNW brands worked closely to produce a variety of blends to taste test at 30,000 feet, eventually landing on the bright orange, melon and tropical notes of the brewery’s India pale ale. Artists from both brands also collaborated on the can design, which features an Alaska Airlines plane soaring above the clouds against a retro-inspired backdrop of Washington state’s iconic snow-capped mountains, trees, and waters.

The partnership with Fremont Brewing adds to the growing list of West Coast brands featured on Alaska’s in-flight menu, including Stumptown Coffee, Tillamook Cheese and Salt & Straw from Oregon, Evergreen’s Salads and Beecher’s Cheese in Washington, and Best Day Brewing from California, among others.

About Fremont Brewing

We are a family-owned craft brewery founded in 2009. We brew small-batch artisan beers for your life’s adventures, made with the best local ingredients we can find. We do our best each and every day to meet you at your best…Because Beer Matters!

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations.

