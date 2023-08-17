Alamo Beer Company Appoints Jan Matysiak as VP of Operations

Brewing expert and Weihenstephan graduate, Jan Matysiak, is set to bring his two decades of experience in the brewing industry to San Antonio’s Alamo Beer Company.

With a background spanning operations management, quality assurance, supply chain, and product innovation, Jan Matysiak has a record of transforming breweries’ bottom line and driving substantial growth, and now brings his experience to Alamo Beer Company.

Matysiak, a native of Germany, began his journey at the esteemed brewing program at the Technical University of Munich-Weihenstephan, earning a degree in Brewing Science. His journey in the brewing industry started with a position as QA/QC Assistant Manager at Memminger Brewery in Bavaria. Matysiak then expanded his horizon and moved to the United States to explore the burgeoning craft brewing sector.

His exploration led him to a leadership role at Sixpoint Brewery, which he describes as a “great experience.” His involvement in the launch of dozens of new beers, and overseeing production across several facilities, earned him a reputation as a rising star in the brewing industry.

This momentum carried him to Big Bend Brewing in 2016, a challenging period following the untimely death of its award-winning founder. Through effective teamwork and a focus on quality, Matysiak led the brewery to win various competitions, including a prestigious gold medal at the 2018 World Beer Cup.

Matysiak now takes on the role of Vice President of Operations at Alamo Beer Company. In this new position, he will oversee brewing operations, manage the supply chain, and implement high-quality standards of beer production, while simultaneously fostering innovation.

His experience across a variety of breweries, both large and small, has granted Matysiak a comprehensive perspective on the industry. Alamo Beer Company’s COO, Jessenia McMeans, praises his skillset as “crucial” for the future success of the brewery, emphasizing his prowess in ensuring product quality, and business profitability.

On adapting the German-inspired brewing processes at Alamo Beer, Matysiak insists on adhering to high-quality brewing standards and is confident in Alamo’s ability to produce beers with the highest quality and consistency levels, ultimately bolstering the brewery’s growth.

Eugene Simor, Alamo Beer Company’s founder, and owner, celebrates Matysiak’s arrival, applauding his technical knowledge, practical experience, and business acumen. “He’s a real name in the industry…We’re excited to have this exceptional leader on our team,” he asserts.

