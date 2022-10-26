A Spellbinding Barrel Aged Porter From River North Brewery

DENVER, CO – Now that it’s dark beer season, the newest addition to River North Brewery’s Vicennial Series, Dark Sorceress, is set to release for the first time ever in a barrel aged version on Saturday, October 29th. Brewed with these darker, colder nights in mind, Barrel Aged Dark Sorceress will be available on draft and in bottles to-go at both River North Brewery taprooms on Saturday, October 29th.

Dark Sorceress was released for the first time late last year as a way to end the year in a big way…the true River North way. This year, the beer has been aging for ten months in local charred-oak whiskey barrels. The first-ever barrel-aged batch was brewed with over 1500 pounds of malt and grain to produce only eight barrels of finished beer. After a five hour boil, the porter took on huge chocolate, dark and roasty flavors while the Colorado Single Malt barrel added rich, smooth, vanilla notes making it a well-rounded strong porter. This is meant to be a sipping beer at 15.9% ABV and will be available in on draft as well as in 375ml bottles for $18 at the taprooms while the limited small batch lasts.

This release is the fifth installment in the River North Vicennial Series, rounding out a massive seasonal set of barrel aged big beers. The Vicennial Series includes God Complex, Shadowman, Father Time and Last Guardian, all of which will be released at both Denver taprooms on Saturday, November 12th.

Since being founded in 2012, River North Brewery has been front and center watching its namesake neighborhood, The River North Arts District (RiNo), unfold into one of premier brewery destinations in the country and one of the most popular areas in Denver for exceptional food, drinks, and entertainment. River North Brewery has crafted a reputation for brewing barrel-aged and cellar-worthy beers since its inception.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com