A Red-Fleshed Apple Cider From the Orchards of Tieton Cider Works

We are Tieton Cider Works, growers and cider makers on the east side of the mountains in Washington State. As our tagline suggests “From Our Orchards To Your Glass” we grow, pack and press all of our own creations. We’ve just released a rosé cider we call Red-Fleshed Apple, made with the Niedzwetzkyana cider apple we’ve grown in our orchards for the last 10 years.

Beginning as vibrant pink flower at bloom and a brilliant red-flesh apple at harvest, uncharacteristically, this apple maintains its ruby red color post fermentation. A naturally tart apple with plenty of acidity, this cider is balanced with a touch of sweetness as it remains a refreshing semi-dry blend of only locally grown, freshly pressed apples. No added sugars, nothing more than apples.

Previously only available in small draft batches, this year our apple trees were mature enough to produce thousands of cases of 16oz cans of which we are currently selling as a 4pk. We can’t wait to share this beverage with many more of you! A happy day as patience for mother nature’s offerings is what makes apple growers as resilient as they come, “patience is key” says our owner and grower, Craig Campbell.

Awarded Double Gold this past November at SIP Magazines 12th Annual Best of the Northwest cider competition. You will find cans available in WA,OR,ID,MT & AK, the bulk of it at your local Costco’s along with select Total Wine’s and few independents. We produced everything we possibly could in cans this go-around hoping to share this special edition with as many cider, wine and even beer drinkers as possible!

For More Information:

https://tietonciderworks.com/product/red-fleshed-apple-16oz-cans/