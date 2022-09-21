A New Tavern For King Of Prussia

KOP Diner Morphing into the KOP Tavern and Opening with New Chef, New Menu, Pool Leagues and a Game Room on September 13th.

The King of Prussia Tavern, formally known as the KOP Tavern, is opening on Tuesday, September 13th with a new chef, a new menu, and a new game room under the direction of Executive Chef Daniel Waller. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. to celebrate the launch of the revamped restaurant located at 128 Town Center Road in King of Prussia, PA (formerly Michael’s Delicatessen).

Waller, a first-time executive chef, learned how to cook in his grandmother’s kitchen as a kid before working with his mentor, Chef Cry Howell, in Atlanta and then at Founding Fathers in the King of Prussia Town Center. A father of four, Waller grew up in Norristown, and had one goal in mind when designing his new menu — creating a family-friendly tavern featuring mouthwatering cuisine from his scratch kitchen.

“I’m really excited to finally have the opportunity to design my own menu and run my first kitchen,” said Waller. “It has been a dream of mine to become an executive chef and develop a menu that’s inspired by my childhood, my family, and my personal tastes, and I’m certain this is the perfect opportunity for me to do just that. We’re working with area farmers to bring in the freshest locally-grown produce possible, which also allows me to be able to create the most flavorful food possible while supporting the community I grew up in.”

The new menu will feature a variety of housemade soups and salads; Slider Twins — burgers, fried chicken, Carolina pulled pork, and crab cakes; Mozzarella Planks with Traditional Red Gravy; Beef on Weck; Crispy Coconut Shrimp; Boneless Twin Pork Chops with Mac n Cheese, Haricots Verts & Apple Mustard Sauce; Atlantic Flounder Stuffed with Crab Gremolata, Herb Rice Pilaf, Roasted Broccoli & Lemon Butter; Grilled Salmon with Roasted Redskin Potatoes, Haricots Verts and a Martini Beurre Blanc; and a Char Grilled 14 oz. NY Strip Steak is served with Roasted Broccoli, Creamy Buttermilk Mash and Herb Garlic Butter. Weekend brunch will feature Blueberry Pancakes; Fried Chicken & Waffles; Strawberries & Cream Stuffed French Toast; and more, as well as Bloody Mary and mimosa pitchers. There will also be a variety of wings, cheesesteaks, a triple bacon cheeseburger, and a classic milkshake inspired by Waller’s children, which will also be available with a variety of liquors for adults looking for a spiked shake. Prices range between $8-$15 for appetizers, soups, salads and sandwiches; and entrees weigh in between $25 and $38.

In addition to the boozy shakes, the bar will feature a variety of locally brewed craft beers, cocktails made from local craft spirits and wines from around the world.

Fall Saturdays and Sundays will feature gameday specials, including a 3 lb. Cheesesteak served with a pitcher of craft or domestic beer and an order of oversized cheese fries for $69!

The KOP Tavern will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight. Brunch is available on weekends until 1 p.m.

http://koptavern.com