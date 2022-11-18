A Beer Club on the Blockchain

The Alta Loma Brew Co. has partnered with Dinr, a startup hospitality company which utilizes smart contracts to create customizable experiences for craft beer.

“The word experience has been setting off alarms as of late,” said Dinr founder Stephen Figura. “People have been connecting experience with the Metaverse in my industry; we are doing no such thing.”

What Dinr is doing is building individual beer clubs for breweries on the blockchain and giving the fans of craft beer a marketplace to trade on with each other. “Memberships will give our earliest supporters something to flaunt” said Al Penaranda, managing partner of the Alta Loma Brew Co. “I am thrilled to see this project take off. There’s a lot of new value that can be created for us and I think it’s very unique.”

The brewery tells Dinr how they want their memberships to look, who they want to attract, and how inclusive or exclusive they want to be. Dinr takes care of the technical side, builds a campaign site, and works with the brewery on the artwork and branding of their memberships. When it comes to exposure, breweries are incentivized to advertise. On Dinrs end the memberships automatically post to the breweries social media accounts.