97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery Partner on A Cold One

ATLANTA, Georgia – 97.1 The River (WSRV-FM/Atlanta) has partnered with Reformation Brewery to create a new Pilsner beer just in time for summer, and available year-round. A Cold One is a light, crisp and easy Pilsner, brewed with classic Noble hops.

A Cold One is on tap now at Reformation Brewery’s three locations in Woodstock, Canton and Smyrna. Beginning May 27, A Cold One will be available for purchase in six-packs at Reformation Brewery locations, and everywhere Reformation Brewery beer is sold across their Georgia distribution footprint. Ask your favorite package store, bar, or restaurant for A Cold One.

“There are two things that go great together in the Atlanta summer heat: 97.1 The River and beer! The gang at Reformation Brewery did an awesome job coming up with a beer that I know our listeners will love,” says Chris Eagan, senior director of operations at Cox Media Group.

“In so many ways, beer can be a common connector for great moments and great conversations in life. And we think a clean classic lager can do that better than just about any other beer. We’re proud to partner with 97.1 the River in order to bring this experience to you in draft and cans at our taprooms and in the Georgia market, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do!,” says Reformation Brewery’s CEO and Co-Founder Spencer Nix.

Join us for the A Cold One launch party, hosted by 97.1 The River and kick off Memorial Day weekend, on Friday, May 27 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Reformation Brewery at 105 Elm St in Woodstock, GA. The event will give listeners and beer-lovers the chance to taste and take home A Cold One, meet 97.1 The River talent, win prizes and more.

Established October, 31 2013, Reformation Brewery is a values-based company that gathers to serve love to our community through the good gift of beer.

