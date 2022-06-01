70 Craft Breweries Expected to Pour at the 26th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on July 9

SALIDA, Colorado – The Salida Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Brewers Guild are pleased to announce the 70 participating Colorado craft breweries that will pour their latest and greatest at the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on July 9 at Riverside Park (110 Sackett Ave. Salida, CO 81201) and the 20 breweries pouring at the Pre-Vous at the Steam Plant Theater (220 W Sackett Ave, Salida, CO 81201) the evening before.

The list of participating breweries for the Pre-Vous on July 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on July 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. can be found here.

For those looking for a more intimate experience before the festival, the fourth annual Pre-Vous on July 8 will feature 20 breweries that will be pouring specialty beers that are exclusive to the Pre-Vous. This evening event is limited to 120 people. Tickets, which cost $60 plus fees, include unlimited beer tastings and appetizers.

The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on July 9 will feature hundreds of craft beer offerings from 70 breweries from across the state. This highly anticipated craft beer festival includes unlimited beer samplings, access to food vendors, and live music in the open mountain air with breathtaking views of the Collegiate Peaks and the Arkansas River in historic Salida.

Beer lovers can purchase designated driver ($15 plus fees), general admission ($55 plus fees), and VIP ($120 plus fees) ticket options. For more information about ticketing, visit the ticketing page.

Salida Chamber of Commerce

The Salida Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses organized to encourage a strong local economy. By partnering with other organizations, they are able to expand their members’ reach and tap into new avenues of support on their behalf. Incorporated as a 501c6 in 1928, the “Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce”, refers to the twelve 14,000-foot peaks that dominate their landscape.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

