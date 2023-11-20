6 Individuals Earn Master Cicerone Title

CHICAGO, Ill.— The Cicerone Certification Program announced that six individuals, Craig Thomas, David Reese, Federico Lantschner, Jen Blair, Patrick Combs, and Shelley Smith, have earned the title of Master Cicerone, joining a group of only 22 other individuals worldwide to earn the title. Candidates earned the certification after completing two days of intense written and oral exams, testing knowledge of beer styles, draft systems, beer evaluation, brewing technology, and beer and food pairings.

“This year’s group of candidates was nothing short of outstanding, and we couldn’t be happier for the six who passed. We are thrilled for each of them to represent the Master Cicerone title,” said Chris Pisney, Program Director of the Cicerone Certification Program.

About The Master Cicerone Exam

Master Cicerone is the fourth and highest level of the Cicerone Certification Program. It recognizes an exceptional understanding of brewing, beer, and pairing — combining outstanding tasting abilities with an encyclopedic knowledge of commercial beers. The Master Cicerone exam challenges individuals to master every technical and aesthetic aspect of beer. Candidates must converse with professional brewers and chefs as a peer, demonstrate the tasting ability of a seasoned quality control panel member, and speak with consumers using easy-to-understand but vividly descriptive language. Those who possess these skills serve the industry as consultants, educators, and knowledge leaders in various organizations.

