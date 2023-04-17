502 Beer Appreciation Day Returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Louisville Ale Trail, in partnership with local brewery taprooms, is thrilled to announce the return of the annual 502 Beer Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 2nd. This event, which celebrates the rich beer culture of Louisville, serves as the halfway mark to the highly anticipated Louisville Beer Week held every October. The festivities will coincide with the excitement surrounding the iconic Kentucky Derby, adding to the spirited atmosphere of this time-honored tradition.

For the third consecutive year, participating breweries throughout Louisville will showcase the best of their craft, offering a selection of special releases and pint specials priced at just $5.02. This daylong event promises a celebration of the city’s thriving beer community, with something for every beer lover to enjoy.

“Before the mint julep became the popular choice at the Kentucky Derby, locally-made Kentucky Common beer held that honor,” said John Ronayne, Louisville Ale Trail co-founder. “502 Beer Appreciation Day is a celebration of 502’s thriving beer community and serves as a reminder that local beer has always been part of Kentucky Derby celebrations.”

Roger Huff, Gallant Fox Brewery co-founder, added, “502 Beer Appreciation Day not only celebrates Louisville’s current beer scene but also highlights the connection between our city’s beer culture and the iconic Kentucky Derby. Our brewery was named after a legendary Triple Crown-winning horse, and we’re proud to be part of this celebration that unites the passion for local beer and the excitement of horse racing.”

The synergy between the Kentucky Derby and 502 Beer Appreciation Day perfectly encapsulates the essence of Louisville – a city that cherishes tradition while embracing innovation. As Derby City celebrates the horse races, raise a glass to Louisville as a growing hub for beer enthusiasts.

The celebration also marks a significant milestone, serving as the halfway point to the eagerly awaited Louisville Beer Week in October. Organizers will gather at Shippingport Brewing on May 2nd, between 6-8 PM, to unveil this year’s Louisville Beer Week theme. This announcement will set the stage, igniting excitement and anticipation among beer enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

About Louisville Ale Trail

Louisville Ale Trail serves to engage with Louisville tourists and residents about our local beer scene by encouraging city-wide tourism through the promotion of participating member brewery taprooms.

About Louisville Beer Week

Louisville Beer Week, presented by Louisville Ale Trail, is a grassroots collaboration by Louisville beer nerds for Louisville beer nerds and is an annual seven-day celebration of Louisville’s historic and growing beer community.

