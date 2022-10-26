42 North’s Unparalleled Universe Lands on Earth Saturday, October 29th

EAST AURORA, New York – 42 North Brewing is releasing Unparalleled Universe, the latest beer in their “The Brewery at the End of the Universe” line. This sub-brand pushes the boundaries of recipe development and focuses on ingredient quality and combination exploration.

The quality and freshness of the ingredients in this apple cider donut pastry Gose is unparalleled. Blackbird Cider Works provided juice made from 100 percent Blackbird Cider Works estate grown apples to help 42 North create a beer that’s out of this world.

The 42 North brew team visited the orchards of Blackbird Cider Works in Barker, NY to help press the apples and then brought the juice back to the brewery the same day. “It doesn’t get any fresher than that!” said 42 North’s Head Brewer, Matt Matuszewski.

“We wanted to brew something exciting for Fall to incorporate the cider,” said Matuszewski. “It’s not Fall in Western New York without cider and donuts,” he added.

In addition to apple cider, this beer, at 6% ABV, includes barley, oat and wheat malts for body and notes of fresh-baked donut from milk sugar and a touch of cinnamon.

According to Blackbird Cider Works Founder and President Scott Donovan, “This is an exciting collaboration and as an orchard-based cider producer, we were honored to supply the fresh-pressed apple juice to 42 North for this beer.”

Unparalleled Universe will make landfall at the 42 North taproom on Saturday, Oct. 29 and will be available at fine craft beer retailers in Buffalo and Rochester beginning the first week of November.

42 North Brewing Company is located on the planet Earth in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo). In addition to brewing artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality and authenticity, 42 North is inspired by the innovation and creativity of the craft beer community.

