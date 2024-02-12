42 North Unveils Nocturnus Dark Lager to Celebrate Historic Eclipse

EAST AURORA, N.Y.— A once-in-a-lifetime event will occur in the skies above Cleveland, Buffalo, and Rochester as these markets fall within the ‘path of totality’ for a historic eclipse on April 8, 2024. To commemorate this once-in-a lifetime event, 42 North Brewing Company has unveiled Nocturnus Dark Lager.

Nocturnus is a traditional german-style Schwarzier crafted with pilsner, munich, and dehusked roasted malts. The beer boasts subtle notes of chocolate and coffee and, at 4.8% a.b.v., pairs perfectly with drinking in the afternoon darkness.

Nocturnus derives its name from Roman mythology. Nocturnus, as legend has it, is an immensely powerful being that has existed prior or since the beginning of time and is able to control, alter, and manipulate darkness with ease. Nocturnus will yield its power in the afternoon of Monday, April 8, 2024.

42 North will also be hosting a “Howl at the Moon” post-eclipse party at their East Aurora taproom with live music from Ten Cent Howl and the Leroy Townes Band.

Nocturnus Dark Lager will be available in select retailers in Northeast Ohio and Western New York.

https://42northbrewing.com/