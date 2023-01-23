42 North Brewing Encourages Buffalo to ‘Listen Local”

East Aurora, NY- From the funk of Rick James to the rock hits of the Goo Goo Dolls, Buffalo has a long and storied music history. To recognize this history and support the local music industry, 42 North Brewing Company has launched a campaign that showcases the region’s music venues and encourages folks to get out and listen local.

The music clubs featured include the Asbury Arts Center, Buffalo Ironworks, Duende, Jack Rabbit, Sportsmens Tavern, the Town Ballroom, and the West Falls Center for the Arts. Each of these clubs hosts a weekly schedule of diverse, talented, and homegrown musicians.

The campaign kicked off with :30 commercials during the Buffalo Bills pregame show this past weekend and will continue with a video debuting on 42 North’s social media channels each week. The video series will culminate with a longer form video that features local musicians Tyler Wescott, Doug Yoamans, and Robbie Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls.

“It’s important to support these clubs and the local music community,” says John Cimperman, 42 North’s Founder. “In talking to a number of the club owners over the past few months, they are still looking to return to pre-pandemic attendance numbers. It’s also important to note that these venues also support 42 North and the local craft beer.”

Jason Hall from Sportsmens Tavern adds, “Local music, local clubs, and local beer go together. As a matter of fact, when bands come into town, they want to know what’s local on tap. So it’s important for us to represent Buffalo’s craft breweries.”

Buffalo’s music scene and beer scene have a lot in common, states Buffalo Ironworks Founder, Josh Holtzman. “They are both made by us, for us, and are very diverse and eclectic. We are proud to feature local craft beer at Buffalo Ironworks and appreciate the support of 42 North to promote local, live music.”

The final video of the series, which will debut in mid-February features Buffalo-native and founding member of the Goo Goo Dolls, Robbie Takac. Robbie talks about the importance and influence of Buffalo on the band’s development. Robbie also encourages Buffalonians to get out and support local music by stating, “The musicians are out there. You love them and they love you back. Go support them and make that connection.”

About 42 North

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community. 42 North also hosts live music weekly in its taproom For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit www.42northbrewing.com.

For More Information:

https://42northbrewing.com/