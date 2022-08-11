42 North Asks, ‘Where Else Would You Rather Beer?’

BUFFALO, New York – In Western New York, there are only two seasons, summer and football. And, as football season begins, so does the great tradition of tailgating in Buffalo. To pay tribute to the lore and rituals of the Buffalo tailgate experience, 42 North Brewing is unveiling its new beer for the football season, “Where Else Would You Rather Beer?”.

“Where Else Would You Rather Beer?” is a light, approachable kolsch beer and, at 5% a.b.v., the perfect beer style to enjoy before, during, or after the game. According to 42 North’s head brewer, Matt Matuszewski, “42 North chose a kolsch due to the growth of lagers in the craft segment, as well as the popularity of a few small batch kolsch offerings we have tested in the taproom”.

42 North “Where Else Would You Rather Beer?” can artwork features images of fans celebrating the camaraderie of the Buffalo tailgate experience. For the first iteration of the label art, a number of 42 North’s loyal customers were featured. The brewery does plan to continue to update the label graphics during the season to feature additional images of fans and their unique tailgate experiences.

“Where Else Would You Rather Beer?” will be launching in the 42 North taproom on Saturday, August 13th to coincide with the first preseason game of the year. Beginning the week of August 15th, “Where Else Would You Rather Beer?” will be available throughout the Buffalo and Rochester markets wherever craft beer is sold.

For More Information:

https://42northbrewing.com/