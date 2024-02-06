4 Hands Brewing Co. Announces 2024 Madagascar Series Release

ST. LOUIS— 4 Hands Brewing Company has announced that its 2024 Madagascar series of beers will be available for public sale beginning on February 10 at 10AM exclusively through an online pre-sale. Madagascar, their most highly coveted barrel-aged release, is an inky black, sticky imperial milk stout aged in freshly emptied bourbon barrels with whole Madagascar vanilla beans.

In discussing the origin and tradition of Madagascar, Kevin Lemp, 4 Hands Brewing Co. Founder, said, “Brewed annually since 2014, the original Madagascar release was a small batch, single barrel collaboration with Schnucks Markets Des Peres to celebrate their 75th anniversary. The process that we used in 2014 for that release is still used today. We source the very best vanilla in the world and hand cut every bean to



4 Hands will also offer six variants of the Madagascar release for purchase, including two Double Barrel series releases, Madagascar Double Barrel Yellowstone Whiskey and Madagascar Double Barrel Rebel Whiskey. Additional Madagascar variants that will be available during the online sale include Orange & Chocolate, Raspberry Truffle, Withered Oak Caribbean Port & Rum, and Withered Oak Amburana.

For the first time in several years, there will be a Madagascar release party at the 4 Hands Brewery & Tasting Room, the brewery’s original location at 1220 S. 8th Street in LaSalle Park, starting at 10am on Saturday, February 17. During this release party, stout fans can pick up their orders, enjoy draft pours of Madagascar and all variants and take in some live music.

Madagascar – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon barrels with whole Madagascar vanilla beans – 9.3% ABV – 16oz can

Madagascar Orange & Chocolate – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon barrels with

Madagascar vanilla beans, sweet orange and cacao nibs – 9.3% ABV – 16oz can

Madagascar Raspberry Truffle – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans and loads of raspberries – 9.3% ABV – 16oz can

Madagascar Withered Oak Caribbean Rum + Port – imperial milk stout with Madagascar

vanilla beans aged in ruby port and 15 year Caribbean rum barrels used to age

Withered Oak – 9.3% ABV – 16oz can

Madagascar Withered Oak Amburana – imperial milk stout aged in Withered Oak

Amburana barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans – 9.3% ABV – 16oz can

Madagascar Double Barrel Yellowstone Whiskey – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans followed by secondary aging in a Yellowstone

Whiskey barrel – 9.5% ABV – 22oz bottle

About 4 Hands Brewing Company

4 Hands Brewing Company was founded in 2011 in the LaSalle Park neighborhood near downtown St. Louis, Missouri, and brews a wide range of year-round offerings along with a vast variety of seasonal and limited release beers. The 4 Hands tasting room is open seven days a week and offers visitors the chance to enjoy beers straight from the source as well as a selection of house-made hard seltzers, 1220 Spirits cocktails and



Withered Oak whiskeys.

For More Information:

http://www.4handsbrewery.com