3rd Block from the Sun – A New Hazy IPA From California Wild Ales

Welcome to Ocean Beach’s sun-drenched coastline, where the convergence of the Pacific breeze and California Wild Ales’ artistry takes center stage. Positioned on the third block from the ocean, our tasting room beckons beer enthusiasts eager to savor the essence of coastal craftsmanship. Join us on a flavorful expedition with our latest creation, the luminous “Third Block from the Sun” hazy IPA.

As the sun sets beyond the horizon, we pay homage to the coastal splendor enveloping our Ocean Beach tasting room. Strategically situated on the third block from the ocean, our brewery draws inspiration from the rhythmic tides and salty air that define this easygoing community. It’s not just a location; it’s an integral part of our brewing process.

Introducing our newest masterpiece, “Third Block from the Sun.” This hazy IPA epitomizes the seamless fusion of innovation and tradition. Meticulously crafted, the beer captures the spirit of our coastal community, blending the dynamic flavors of Citra and Nelson hops. With a 6.7% ABV, it’s more than a beer; it’s a cosmic journey into the heart of craft brewing.

As you raise your glass, anticipate a symphony of aromas transporting you to the ocean’s edge. Citra hops contribute vibrant grapefruit and orange zest notes, dancing alongside the subtle white wine complexities of Nelson hops. The third block from the ocean isn’t just a location; it’s a flavor profile inviting you to explore the depths of craft beer excellence.

With each sip, envision the sun setting over the Pacific and the waves crashing on the shore. “Third Block from the Sun” goes beyond being a beer; it’s a connection to the coastal lifestyle. Our Ocean Beach tasting room serves as the epicenter of this experience, where beer enthusiasts gather to savor flavors, share stories, and bask in the laid-back vibes defining our community.

In the heart of Ocean Beach, where the third block meets the ocean, California Wild Ales invites you to explore the magic of “Third Block from the Sun.” This hazy IPA transcends the ordinary, embodying the spirit of our coastal community. So, grab a pint, soak in the sunshine, and join us on a journey where each sip is a celebration of craftsmanship, community, and the coastal allure that defines California Wild Ales. Cheers to the third block from the sun!

https://californiawildales.com/3rd-block-from-the-sun-new-beer-release/