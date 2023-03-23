10 Barrel Brewing Partners with Poler to Launch Camp Vibes Collection, Available Now

BEND, Ore./PORTLAND, Ore.— 10 Barrel Brewing, Oregon’s most awarded craft brewery, and Poler, a leading outdoor gear and apparel brand, have teamed up to create a limited-edition outdoor gear collection and new beer, Camp Vibes. The collaboration between these two brands—both sharing a passion for outdoor adventure—offers the ultimate camping experience for beer lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Bend-based 10 Barrel Brewing is known for their innovative approach to brewing and commitment to the action sports and outdoor communities. Poler, 10 Barrel’s Portland-based neighbor, is known for creating stylish and functional outdoor gear for Camp Vibe enthusiasts. Designed to inspire Camp Vibes (the state of joy, relaxation and enlightenment that comes from sitting around a campfire with friends), Camp Vibes Golden Ale is the embodiment of the two brands’ commitment to PNW culture and making great times outdoors even better.

Brewed with PNW hops, Camp Vibes is a golden ale crafted with honeysuckle, a hint of burnt citrus and a touch of lemon to create an easy drinking, light and flavorful beer. Camp Vibes will launch alongside a collection of limited-edition camping gear, including a two-person tent, stowaway chair, fully reversible poncho and multifunctional camera/cooler bag.

“Camp Vibes is about disconnecting—from your phone, the world and all responsibilities—and enjoying your time in nature with friends and family without a worry in a world,” said Grady Skelton of 10 Barrel Brewing. “It’s a concept that’s true to the core of both 10 Barrel and Poler, and we both make awesome products that support it.”

Kharma Vella, Co-Founder of Poler, said, “10 Barrel is the perfect partner for this collaboration. They’re a team of authentic, active people who share our love for the outdoors, action sports and camping. Both 10 Barrel and Poler strive to inspire people to get outside and adventure, so it just makes sense that we’d team up for this. Besides, what do most folks do while camping? Drink beer!”

The Camp Vibes Collection of gear and apparel is available for purchase now on Poler’s website. Camp Vibes Golden Ale is available at 10 Barrel Brewing’s pubs and tasting rooms, as well as select retailers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and California. Both on tap and in 6-pack cans, Camp Vibes is the quintessential beer to take on your next outdoor adventure.

About 10 Barrel

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative

beers brewed locally at each of its four brewpub locations in Bend, Portland and Boise. 10

Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it.

About Poler

Poler is an outdoor gear and apparel company based in Portland, Oregon. Since 2010, Poler has

bridged the gap between action sports and traditional outdoor activities, creating fun and

practical outdoor gear and apparel for everyday adventures for everyone.

For More Information:

https://10barrel.com/