RationAle Brewing Unleashes a Bold New Era for Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer at Expo West 2024

by Press Release

RationAle Brewing, the trailblazer in non-alcoholic craft beer, announces an exciting series of initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the sector. With its participation at Expo West 2024, strategic distribution partnerships with Scout, Classic, and Columbia, an anticipated launch in over 300 Target stores, and the adoption of pioneering brewing technologies, RationAle is defining a new era of non-alcoholic beer.

Modern Times Beer Introduces Radiant Glow

by Press Release

Modern Times Beer announces its newest year-round offering, Radiant Glow Hazy Ale. The sessionable 4.6% ABV brew features citrus and tropical fruit notes with a hint of pine.

A Round With … Prost Brewing President David Deline

by Justin Kendall

In the latest installment of Brewbound’s weekly A Round With … Q&A series, Prost Brewing Co. president David Deline discusses how construction is going on the German-inspired Colorado brewery’s new production headquarters in Northglenn, how the facility will take the brand to the next level and finding inspiration.

Modelo Especial Depletions Cross 200 Million Case Mark

by Justin Kendall

Modelo Especial is now a 200-million case brand, as depletions crossed that milestone in the latest rolling 52-week period, Greg Gallagher, VP of brand marketing for Constellation Brands’ beer division, shared during Tuesday’s Gold Network Summit in Las Vegas.

Brewbound Podcast: A California Craft Beer Check In

by Brewbound.com Staff

California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA) board member Alicia Barr (5050 Brewing Co.) and former director Peter Hoey (Urban Roots Brewery) join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the state of craft beer in California, the country’s largest craft market, in advance of the CCBA’s annual California Craft Beer Summit next week in Sacramento.