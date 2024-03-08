Domestic tax paid shipments increased +1.8% in January 2024 versus January 2023, marking the first year-over-year (YoY) increase since February 2023, according to the Beer Institute (BI), citing estimates from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
RationAle Brewing, the trailblazer in non-alcoholic craft beer, announces an exciting series of initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the sector. With its participation at Expo West 2024, strategic distribution partnerships with Scout, Classic, and Columbia, an anticipated launch in over 300 Target stores, and the adoption of pioneering brewing technologies, RationAle is defining a new era of non-alcoholic beer.
In the latest installment of Brewbound’s weekly A Round With … Q&A series, Prost Brewing Co. president David Deline discusses how construction is going on the German-inspired Colorado brewery’s new production headquarters in Northglenn, how the facility will take the brand to the next level and finding inspiration.
Modelo Especial is now a 200-million case brand, as depletions crossed that milestone in the latest rolling 52-week period, Greg Gallagher, VP of brand marketing for Constellation Brands’ beer division, shared during Tuesday’s Gold Network Summit in Las Vegas.
21st Amendment Brewery, one of the Bay Area’s oldest independent craft breweries, is introducing a new core beer: Amendment Lager (4.4% ABV). In a world craving a nostalgic embrace, beer enthusiasts across the nation are turning to the classics.
California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA) board member Alicia Barr (5050 Brewing Co.) and former director Peter Hoey (Urban Roots Brewery) join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the state of craft beer in California, the country’s largest craft market, in advance of the CCBA’s annual California Craft Beer Summit next week in Sacramento.